Before they went to Washington, Joe Biden and "Mayor Pete" made campaign stops in Waverly.
Even in a state whose residents are used to the attention for its quadrennial first-in-the-nation caucuses, not everyone gets that opportunity to meet a future president and Cabinet secretary. That was the case in the Bremer County seat.
Joseph R. Biden Jr. took the oath of office Wednesday afternoon on the west front of the U.S. Capitol. It was the culmination of a nearly two-year campaign and a 34-year journey to become president of the United States and 50 years in politics.
His trek to be the 46th president brought him to Waverly mostly recently on Dec. 4, 2019, as part of his No Malarky campaign tour in the lead-up to the Iowa Caucuses. One of the stops in that tour was at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, where approximately 175 supporters packed part of the Great Ballroom to listen to the then-former vice president lay out his campaign priorities.
A month prior, then-South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg also stumped in Waverly. On Nov. 3, 2019, he talked to local Democrats and community members inside the Waverly-Shell Rock High School cafeteria about what he wants to do if he were elected.
Buttigieg ended up winning the Iowa Caucuses, the results of which were delayed due to glitches in reporting software and jammed phone lines, in February 2020, but he dropped out in March after Biden started his run of victories in other states, starting with South Carolina. Then, after a weeklong counting process in several battleground states in November, Biden earned enough Electoral College votes to win the presidency over President Donald Trump.
In the months between victory and assuming office, Biden started naming members of his Cabinet. The new president decided to tab one of his campaign rivals, Buttigieg, to be Secretary of Transportation.
So, not only has Waverly seen the future president, but also local voters met with a member of his new administration.
Now-President Biden addressed the WAVP crowd in December 2019 about his priorities, but also took questions from the crowd following his 40-minute speech. One supporter had asked him how he would handle a debate with Trump.
“I’m used to bullies, no joke,” Biden responded. “I was a pretty good athlete in high school… (but) when I was a kid, I used to stutter."
He added during his remarks that he was fighting for "the soul of America" in his campaign.
Buttigieg’s November 2019 visit to W-SR High School was a bit more crowded, with 600 people from all over Iowa packing the cafeteria to listen to the South Bend mayor. The audience was spirited in response to his remarks, and the questions asked showed his status of Iowa Caucuses front-runner at the time.
He told the crowd of his plans to reunite the nation if he were to be elected.
“The toughest thing for us to do as a country is what comes next,” Buttigieg told the Waverly audience. “The sun is going to come up over a country that is going to be even more bitterly divided, even more torn up over politics than we are right now.
“We’re going to be polarized… everything we’ve been through, everything we're about to go through, we’re going to be so exhausted from fighting, and yet, we can’t lay back exhausted because all these issues that helped us get to this point are still going to be crying out for action.”