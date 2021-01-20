President Joseph R. Biden Jr. took his oath of office Wednesday afternoon (Eastern Time) hoping to usher in an era of unity on the same spot where two weeks earlier, a mob had overrun the U.S. Capitol hoping to stop the confirmation of his election.
Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath socially distant from the new president with new First Lady Dr. Jill Biden holding a large family Bible that had been in Biden’s family for more than 150 years. The oath was recited at 10 minutes before noon, slightly ahead of schedule.
“The will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded,” Biden said in his inaugural address. “Democracy has prevailed.”
With star-studded ceremonies, including Lady Gaga singing, “The Star-Spangled Banner” and performances by Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks, introductory remarks from Sen. Amy Klobushar, D-Minn., and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., the chairman of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, both referenced the riot caused by supporters of outgoing President Trump.
After Gaga’s rendition of the anthem, Justice Sonya Sotomayor, the first Latina in the U.S. Supreme Court, administered the oath of office to Vice President Kamala Devi Harris, the first woman, first African American and first person of Asian heritage to assume that office.
There were only 1,000 tickets distributed to this year’s inauguration due to COVID-19 as well as security around Washington. The Defense Department also deployed 25,000 National Guard troops from all over the country, including 200 from Iowa, to secure the district.
For the first time in 152 years, a living outgoing president did not attend the inauguration. VP Mike Pence represented the administration. President Trump left the White House on Marine One and later on Air Force One heading to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier in the morning.
Prior to boarding the presidential jet, Trump spoke extemporaneously for about 15 minutes at Joint Base Andrews to his supporters, recounting his administration’s accomplishments, including the three new justices to the Supreme Court.
“Have a good life, we will see you soon,” he said in closing.
In Waverly, Bob Brunkhorst, a lifelong Republican and former state senator, said the Biden-Harris inauguration is “another great example of living in true democracy.”
“Our nation needs to move forward on tackling the tough issues through cooperation,” he said. “It will be interesting to see how the Senate can work together or not.”
Five of the six members of the Iowa congressional delegation — Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, both Republicans; 1st District Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion; 2nd District Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa; and 3rd District Rep. Cindy Axne, D-West Des Moines — attended the inauguration. Freshman 4th District Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Sioux Center, did not attend due to a family event.
“I look (forward) to working (with) them (Biden and Harris) on behalf of the (people) of Iowa,” Grassley wrote on his Instagram account, which was also posted to his Twitter and Facebook feeds.
Ernst added in a statement on her Twitter account: “As an eternal optimist, I am hopeful we can work together with President Joe Biden and the first female Vice President, Kamala Harris, in a bipartisan way to deliver for the American people.”
Hinson, a freshman congresswoman and former KCRG anchorwoman, tweeted an image of a letter to the new president that she co-signed with 16 other colleagues, including Miller-Meeks.
In the text of the post, Hinson said that the public is tired of “chaos and dysfunction” in government.
“As our nation prepares for the peaceful transition of presidential power, I stand ready to find common ground with the Biden Administration where possible so that we can help Iowans and Americans,” Hinson said.
All six members of Iowa’s delegation had voted to uphold the results of the Electoral College vote Jan. 6.
Al Charlson, the chairperson of Bremer County Democrats, spent Wednesday morning watching the inauguration at home. Had it not been for the coronavirus, he said, the county Dems would have gathered later in the evening to celebrate their party’s national victory, as the defeat of the local Democrats was certainly a painful experience.
In 2007, the retired State Bank officer introduced Biden at a Waverly political event during the now-president’s second of three runs for the highest office. Charlson added that he visited with Biden briefly, whom he called a “servant leader,” but did not take a picture with him.
“I really like him and respect him as a person,” Charlson told Waverly Newspapers in a phone interview while the inauguration was under way.
“He brings a tremendous amount of experience, he is well equipped to tackle the challenges that we face and bring people together and work toward unity.”
Mary Beck, the chairwoman of the Bremer County Republicans, said she was not able to watch the inauguration because she was at work.
“I am glad that we have women more involved with politics,” she said of Kamala Harris’ ascent to the VP post, “but wish they had the same ideology as me.
“I wish there were more Republican women moving up to these elevated positions of power. Although I am pleased about Ashley Hinson, I like her the best.”
Navy veteran Maurice Campbell, 98, watched the inauguration in his apartment at the Eichhorn House at Bartels, where he has been living for some time.
A lifelong Democrat, with the exception of 1980 when he voted for Ronald Reagan, Campbell met Joe Biden when the then-candidate stumped in Waverly at the Waverly Area Veterans Post on Dec. 4, 2019.
Campbell, who served from 1942 to 1945, said he did not ask candidate Biden a question, but rather, made a statement.
“I said, ‘War is wrong,’ and he heard it and echoed me,” he recalled.
He said that when Biden won the party’s nomination, he was disappointed at first.
“I thought he was a very poor choice because of his age,” Campbell said. “I wanted someone younger and more dynamic. But I have changed my mind. Biden is the man, I like him very much.”