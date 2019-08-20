DES MOINES – Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Iowa State Fair Straw Poll featured a very close race between Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.
Biden edged Warren 17.7%-17.2%, a margin of just 10 votes. Pete Buttigieg finished third, at 14%, and Bernie Sanders placed fourth, with 10% of the vote. There were 24 Democratic presidential candidates in the poll.
Donald Trump surpassed 96% among Republican presidential candidates, and 46% of the overall vote.
More than 4,000 fairgoers voted in the Straw Poll. The poll was conducted on iPads in the Iowa Secretary of State’s Fair booth.
“Historically, this Straw Poll has been a pretty good indicator of the way the races will eventually shape up, so it will be interesting to see if that holds true this time,” Secretary Pate said. “My thanks to the thousands of folks who visited our booth during the State Fair. We registered a lot of people to vote and encouraged civic engagement among Iowans of all ages.”
Secretary Pate also polled Iowa’s U.S. Senate and U.S. House races. Theresa Greenfield led the Democratic field in the U.S. Senate, with 45% of the vote. Kimberly Graham placed second, with 36%. Republican incumbent Joni Ernst garnered 60% of all votes cast.
Among U.S. House races with primary elections, Ashley Hinson led the Republican field in the 1st Congressional District, with 67% of the votes. Steve Everly edged Bobby Schilling among 2nd District Republicans, 41%-39%. Rita Hart picked up 80% of the votes among Democrats in the Second District.
David Young was the favorite among Republicans in the 3rd District, with 83% of the votes. Steve King garnered 56% of the vote for Republicans in the 4th District.
The poll ran from August 8-18. Final results are available on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, sos.iowa.gov. Results are unscientific and intended for entertainment purposes only.