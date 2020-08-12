With one week to go before he officially becomes the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, former Vice President Joe Biden made good on his promise to select a woman as his running mate.
On Tuesday, media reports said that Biden chose California Sen. Kamala Harris, who also ran for the top nod before dropping out in December 2019, to be his running mate. Harris, 55, becomes the first Black and South Asian woman as well as third woman overall to be on the vice-presidential line.
Local Democratic leaders praised the former San Francisco district attorney and California Attorney General’s addition to the party’s ticket.
Bremer County Democrats Chairman Al Charlson said that Harris brings a valuable base of experience to the VP role.
“As California Attorney General she had significant administrative responsibility, and specifically she had to deal with law enforcement and the administration of justice in major cities with large minority populations which is a significant challenge at this time,” Charlson said. “To this she adds her current experience as a senator which gives her a national perspective. She is well prepared to make a significant contribution to the Biden Administration from Day 1.”
Harris was born in Oakland, California, to a Jamaican immigrant father and Indian immigrant mother on Oct. 20, 1964. She attended Howard University for her undergraduate studies and then earned her law degree at the University of California, Hastings.
She was elected to be the DA in San Francisco in 2003 and California AG in 2010 before winning the 2016 Senate election to replace the retiring Barbara Boxer. She currently serves on the Senate’s budget, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, intelligence and judiciary committees.
Harris came to prominence in 2018, when she grilled Brett Kavanaugh, now an associate justice on the Supreme Court, about possible meetings at his law firm about the investigation into possible election interference by Russia, as well as his alleged sexual assault of a classmate while in high school.
The following year, she called Attorney General Bill Barr to testify about the report he made about the findings by Special Counsel Robert Mueller about Russia.
During the early days of the 2020 campaign, Harris had challenged Biden about his resistance to public school bussing, which she said benefitted her.
Carissa Froyum, a candidate for House District 63 which includes Bremer and northern Black Hawk counties, said Harris is an extremely strong choice.
“She is an experienced attorney general and accomplished U.S. senator with the experience and temperament to lead the country,” Froyum said in an email. “Iowans who got to know her during the caucus season found her to be personable, knowledgeable, and a strong advocate for everyday Americans.
“As the daughter of immigrants, she has lived the American dream. As a prosecutor, she was extremely effective: getting convictions for violent crime, targeting fraud, and reducing crime. The choice of Harris demonstrates Biden’s decision-making process: thoughtful, open, and pragmatic. He chose the best person for the job. It’s also exciting to see a woman on the ballot for the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote in the U.S.!”
Pam Egli, candidate for Senate District 32, and Dean Mitchell, who is running for Bremer County Supervisors District 1, both declined to comment on the Harris pick. Egli is concentrating on her own race, while Mitchell deferred to Charlson’s statement.
Biden and Harris were expected to make their first campaign appearance together Wednesday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware.
Prior to Harris, the other women who have run for vice president were Congresswoman Geraldine Ferraro in 1984, with former Vice President Walter Mondale, and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in 2008, with Sen. John McCain, while former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ran for president in 2016.
Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Mark Smith said members of his party are excited to have Harris on the ticket because she shares Biden’s view of “standing up” for what they view as “the backbone of this country: working families.”
“She has what it takes to help restore the soul of our nation and clean up the chaos and confusion caused by the Trump administration,” Smith said in a statement.
“Kamala Harris is a trailblazer who will be ready on Day One to fight for Iowans and all Americans. As a senator and the Attorney General of California, she’s stood up for working families and social justice to move our country forward. From cracking down on big banks and big oil, to standing up for marriage equality and public safety against gun violence — Kamala Harris has already proven she has the courage and tenacity required to take on the tough, important battles and win.
“Kamala Harris is the right person to stand next to Joe Biden and take on Donald Trump and Mike Pence on the campaign trail. Iowa Democrats look forward to supporting her in the coming months and voting for her as Vice President in November.”