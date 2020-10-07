WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock has been known for its bruising running backs and hard-nosed linemen under head coach Mark Hubbard’s tenure.
Those are two pillars you can arguably count on being fundamentally sound every fall.
The third? Special teams.
Often overlooked with the pizazz and glamour of who gets the most yards or scores the most touchdowns, W-SR has emphasized flawless execution from its special teams’.
It’s no different in 2020.
“When you play good teams and offensively and defensively, you’re pretty close, a lot of times it comes down to who can make a play in the special teams’ game,” said Jared Tucker, the Go-Hawks’ special teams coordinator.
Enter Jordan Bienemann and Simon Ott.
The first-year starters and standout soccer players have split kicking and punting duties for the Go-Hawks this season, and they’ve excelled at both.
Bienemann, a junior, has mastered his punting game. Two punts in particularly are all the proof one needs. On Sept. 18 against Western Dubuque, he booted punts of 50 and 55 yards, respectively. Both kicks pinned Western Dubuque inside its own 10-yard line. A week later, against visiting West Delaware, Bienemann bombed a 68-yard punt to the West Delaware 8.
“It wasn’t like he had 20 mph wind at his back and the ball rolled,” Tucker said. “That ball’s in the air traveling that far … and when you do get it all together and you can really get that ball to turn over in the air and drive it and get that good hang time, then you pop off a few of those deep shots, and it just really puts a lot of pressure on return teams to be able to field that and, for us, huge momentum to flip a field like that.”
Bienemann admitted he was nervous when he punted for the first time during a varsity game - a 19-yarder in a downpour against Waterloo East on Sept. 11. Every time he has punted since, Bienemann’s confidence has grown exponentially.
“I took a deep breath in, caught the ball, went through all technique of molding it, then dropping it and focusing on every individual thing,” he said of his routine.
As far as kicking it nearly 70 yards?
“I wouldn’t believe you,” Bienemann said with a laugh. “I never thought I could get it that far, but now I realize that I can, so I’m going to keep trying to improve.”
Improve he has.
Bienemann ranks near the top of Class 3A, District in in every punting category – second with 15 punts, second in punt yards (573) and second with an average of 38.2 yards per punt.
More impressive is that Bienemann doesn’t play another position, other than punter and, when Ott was in quarantine earlier in the season, assuming the kicking role.
“It’s hard when you’re not a position player and you’re standing on that sideline, and then when your number gets called, you’ve got to be (ready) and you only get one crack at it,” Tucker added. “It’s not like you get into a groove or rhythm of the game, you’ve just got to step up and perform, and I think that’s, even at the college level especially, you see it a lot. It’s a lot to ask of a kid on the sideline to just step into a game-speed role and to execute your technique.”
When the spring sports season was canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ott began growing a mullet.
“I thought it’d be cool just to get one,” said with a smile.
Though his teammates and coaches may joke with him about his retro hairstyle from time to time, Ott has no plans to get a haircut any time soon.
“Keeping it for a while,” he said. “All the way through (the season).”
Just a sophomore, Ott’s leg strength and pure athleticism can be traced back to soccer, which has helped him adapt to kicking on the gridiron. Because of soccer, Ott has built up mobility in his leg, along with accuracy with his kicks.
Ott began the season as the No. 1 punter and kicker, and he proved how powerful his leg is against Waukon when he drilled a 39-yard field goal to put W-SR on the scoreboard.
“I knew I had to get points on the board,” Ott said. “I had to make it go through. I swung as hard as I could.”
But Ott was in quarantine and didn’t dress for the Waterloo East game. In the meantime, he continued to work on kicking, knowing his number would be called again when he returned to the lineup.
“His first day back, we used him at West Dubuque and really didn’t miss a beat,” Hubbard said.
Indeed.
Ott attempted two field goals against Western Dubuque. His first kick, from 38-yards out, fell a couple feet short of the crossbar. He nailed his second try, this one a 26-yarder, to give W-SR its first points of the game.
His success through the first six weeks of the season is the product of a detailed, step-by-step process he goes through before the ball is snapped each time he attempts a kick. He visualizes taking three steps forward before kicking the ball, making sure he lines it up the right way. Next, he pictures the ball being placed on the kicking block perfectly. As Ott prepares himself mentally, he places all of his trust in his longsnapper, senior Lane Shears, and holder, senior quarterback Brady Ramker.
And then?
“Make the ball fly,” Ott said.
Ott’s 39-yard field goal at Waukon is the fourth-longest in Class 3A this season.
Looking back, he never would’ve imagined having the success he’s enjoyed so far in his first year of varsity football.
“(I) only dreamed (of) it at night,” he said. “It’s amazing that I’ve been able to do this.”
Perhaps the most important aspect of Bienemann and Ott in the kicking game is that they are interchangeable. On certain punt formations, specifically the rugby-style punts W-SR uses, Ott will take over.
That deceptiveness has enabled the Go-Hawks to flip the field on opposing teams time and time again. Both kickers will play a crucial part Friday night when W-SR (3-3 overall, 2-2 Class 3A, District) travels Charles City (0-4, 0-3) for the regular-season finale.
Their abilities in the kicking game help define the Go-Hawks’ special teams. It’s what can alter a game, flip momentum and, they hope, lead to a long playoff run.
“They both have been great weapons for us this year,” Hubbard said. “I’ve always said special teams and offense and defense, they’re all joined at the hip, and if they’re all clicking, then you’re going to have a chance to be successful obviously in the regular season and beyond.”