Cindy Bierstedt, of Denver, was the winner of the monthly Waverly Newspapers online photo contest for May.
Bierstedt submitted the winning photo of her granddaughter, Emery, 3, holding a small bouquet of clovers in a field. Bierstedt won $100 for her photographic skill.
The June contest centers around Father’s Day. Go to contests.waverlynewspapers.com to submit your entry by June 30, and then vote for your favorites between July 1 and 7.
One entry per person in all publications per 90-day period.