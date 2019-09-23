Natural sunshine and community-inspired magic paired up in Readlyn Sunday afternoon, Sept. 22. Sandwiched between days of gray skies, drizzle, and downpours was one happy 2-hour event: Readlyn resident Esther Wittenburg celebrated her 111th birthday with a seven-mile golf-cart ride on the ‘Grump Trail’, a 7-mile paved bicycle and walking trail from Readlyn to Denver.
“This is the best idea yet,” said Wittenburg’s her daughter Marlee Ryan, of both her mom’s birthday trail ride celebration and the idea of building a trail to access the countryside.
A few deer crossed the path ahead of the group who witnessed fall colors: blooming asters, and yellow beanfields. The white barked aspen trees contrasted with maroon-colored sumac leaves. The "Grump Trail” is part of the Rolling Prairie Trail System, planned to extend from Readlyn to Beed’s Lake.
As the sun broke through the clouds, hundreds of monarch butterflies took flight. They had sheltered from the rain in trees arching over the trail. At first glance, the butterflies looked like leaves falling from the trees.
In the lead golf cart, Esther Wittenburg sat alongside Roland Schmidt, 2019’s official Readlyn “Grump.”
Seven more carts of well-wishers followed behind. Since 2013, the annual event has been organized by members of the Readlyn Community Club at the request of Esther Wittenburg, who asked to see the trail for her 105th birthday. Last year with more favorable weather conditions, 25 carts enjoyed the fall ride.
Esther lives independently, assisted by her son Virgil in the Readlyn home she made with her second husband who was Readlyn’s barber. Despite the gloomy weather forecast, Esther had been ready to go, “I’m going to wear my red coat,” she declared and donned an attractive scarf to complement her snowy-white hair.
Her lap blanket was needed at the start of the ride, but by the half-way turnaround point past the Highway 63 underpass, sunglasses were donned and raincoats were stowed. Trip organizer Pat Wehr handed out candy and water to the kids and adults after gathering those present for a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday” to Esther.
“It was a delightful day,” added Wehr. “We had a nice combination of ages and terrific weather. When Esther declared she was ‘ready to go’ this morning despite the rain, everything just seemed to fall into place.”
Esther started her day with her typical breakfast: Bacon and eggs over hard, prepared by Virgil. She avers that her German heritage and fondness for “real gravy made from bones,” are what keeps her strong. She loves fishing and being outdoors. “I don’t know how I can thank you,” she began, expressing gratitude to the group gathered to honor her Sept. 27 birthday.
While the afternoon ride was a highlight of the day, her 111th birthday celebration would include a shared evening meal with her two daughters and two sons, whose ages range from 77 to 91: Daughter Marlee Ryan, of Tripoli, son Virgil, Dee Krueger, of Henderson, Nevada, and Larry Bock, of Cedar Rapids. Dinner would be followed by chocolate pudding cake, whipped up by daughter Marlee.
“It’s a cake that I take to the nursing home in Tripoli,” said Marlee, who opted-out of the second part of the ride: A drive through the tidy and attractive Readlyn City Park with a stop at “Freedom Rock,” a massive boulder painted as a tribute to veterans. Marlee wanted to get that birthday cake in the oven.
Larry Ladage, the 2018 Readlyn Grump, was in attendance and explained the various “duties” of the Readlyn Grump, which include penning a monthly column for the Readlyn Chronicle, handing out candy at parades, and attendance at this bike trail ride.
Louie Hartman, who worked to develop the $1.4 million trail explained the origin of the annual golf cart trail ride in 2013. “So many contributed to the trail but couldn’t get out there. From the carts, the donors could see what it was all about.” The citizens of Readlyn contributed $143,000. Work on the trail began in October, 1995.
“Every year we seek permission from the Bremer County Conservation Office to take motorized vehicles on the trail. The office always makes sure the trail is trimmed and spruced up,” Hartman added. She was the 2017 Readlyn ‘Grump.’
The best thing about Readlyn? “So many nice people live here,” Ladage, the 2018 ‘Grump’ answered. That includes 844 nice people, and those 14 living ‘Grumps’ who still call Readlyn home.