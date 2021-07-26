Early on Monday morning, as the 2021 Bremer County Fair’s dog show was just about to start, a handful of big cats stole the show, literally.
As dog lovers walked to the enclosure where they were going to show off their canines, a couple of tigers and a lion watched them intently.
The big cats were a magnet for the dogs and their owners, albeit momentarily, but later in the day, as they retreated to their air conditioned trailer, I met their trainer, Felicia Frisco, and was briefly introduced to Bengal tigers Sephora, and Samasta, as well as baby tiger Samara.
Baby Samara weighs 45 pounds and is loving and playful like a big dog.
Shaka, the lion, preferred to stay napping while I conducted the interview, but both Sephora, 1½, and Samasta, 2½, showed some curiosity while Felicia and I talked.
When you break down the logistics of caring for the animals, it goes like this: The tigers need 8 to 12 pounds of meat daily, with chicken being their favorite.
Cleaning up after them requires a dumpster, not a trash bag.
And the care is 24/7.
Felicia, who took over the family business, The Tiger Encounter, comes from generations of trainers on both sides of her family.
On her mother’s side, she is the ninth generation and the third one on her father’s side.
“I grew up with (the tigers’) parents, their grandparents,” Felicia said.
A lot of knowledge is transferred down the family line, of course, but Felicia lives the life of a tiger trainer with passion.
She grew up around the animals her parents raised, and is now raising her own. She is using her platform to educate about the plight of tigers in the wild and in captivity.
To her, the tigers and the lion, along with the dogs that travel with her, are members of her extended family. She called them both “siblings” and “children.”
A homeschooled single child, Felicia plans to work with animals for as long as she can, following in the footsteps of her grandfather, Joe, who was a long-time director of the Glen Oak Zoo in Peoria, Illinois.
She said she is choosing this lifestyle, which, to the outsider, may seem rather restrictive.
Making the animals a priority means barely having a social life, but that does not seem to concern her.
She said tigers live in captivity to be 20 to 25 years old, while in the wild, lifespan is between 8 to 12 years, as they develop arthritis.
“There are less than 3,500 tigers in the wild today,” she said. “Our show talks about that. It talks about the different things about tigers.”
In sharing the personality traits of the animals, she emphasized that to her, the animals are not performers but rather, participants, and during the shows she judges their willingness to participate, so sometimes they would do as she asks, and at other times, they would just walk around while she talks about their lives and needs.
She said all tigers have white spots at the back of their heads, as they act as “eyes” to stop predators from approaching them from behind.
During the pandemic, the tigers stayed mostly at home, so appearances like the one at the county fair offers them some distraction, Felicia said.
She said the most asked question about the tigers is if they bite.
“Yes, they can bite,” she said. “They have all of their teeth and all of their claws.
“I’ve also been asked if I can can go in there with them. Yes, (Sephora) lived in my house until she about 100 pounds. She slept in my bed with me, and I’ve pretty much had her for her whole life.”