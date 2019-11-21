The Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Chapter has a wonderful display in the Agriculture Classroom made possible by a donation from the former Andy Shoultz family.
Andy was a former FFA member from the Louisa-Muscatine FFA Chapter of Letts. When in school, he won the National FFA Proficiency area in Fruit and Vegetable Production and many other awards.
He saw the value of Agriculture Education and FFA and was a big supporter over the years. His family decided to donate some of his FFA Awards and memorabilia to the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Chapter.
On display in the classroom you can find two Iowa FFA prints along with a display case with three FFA bears and an FFA semi. These items were purchased through the Iowa FFA Association. These items will be proudly displayed for years to come to honor Andy’s passion to give back to an organization that allowed him so many opportunities.
To learn more about the FFA Organization you can contact the local FFA Advisor Amy Mitchell at amy.mitchell@wsr.k12.ia.us or the Iowa FFA Association at scott.johnson@iowaffa.com