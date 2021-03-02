EPWORTH – A handful of third-quarter turnovers ignited an avalanche of offense Waverly-Shell Rock was never able to evade.
Holding a four-point lead early in the second half, W-SR unraveled while Western Dubuque continued to feed off momentum and ran away with a 58-37 victory during a Class 3A, Substate 3 semifinal Thursday night in Epworth.
W-SR finished the season 12-11.
“It just (stinks),” Go-Hawks senior Caleb Burks said. “We were doing well, I felt like this was a team we could beat. After Wahlert and after everything, I’ve seen the capability of this team and I really thought we had a chance. We all just wanted to go to ‘The Well’ so bad, and it just really (stinks) to lose to a team we could’ve beaten.”
After matching the intensity and physicality of Dubuque Wahlert on Monday night, W-SR had no problem doing so against Western Dubuque on Thursday. In the first two-plus quarters, that is.
The game was even 10-10 after the first quarter – a strong one by W-SR sophomore Asa Newsom, who led all scorers with four points. Newsom and Burks teamed up to control the paint in the second quarter, which helped give W-SR a lead at the intermission. Western Dubuque went ahead 15-10 after a 3-pointer from 6-foot-6 forward Dylan Johnson and a jumper from guard Garrett Baumhover early in the quarter. Newsom tied it 15-15 before Burks finished off a drive to give W-SR a 17-15 lead with 3 minutes, 59 seconds remaining before halftime. A drive by Newsom handed the visitors a 19-17 lead at the break.
“We were really proud of the guys and the way they played in the first half,” Go-Hawks coach Nate Steege said. “We put ourselves in the position we wanted to be in. We talked a lot about at halftime about what we needed to do in the third quarter, especially in the start and come out and get off to a great start, and we did.”
Indeed.
Newsom handed the Go-Hawks a 21-17 edge early in the third quarter. Then everything began to spiral into a free fall.
The Bobcats’ Andrew Oltmanns came up with a steal near midcourt and ran it back for a layup to make it a 21-19 game. Seconds later, Oltmanns created another turnover and drove down the floor and crashed hard toward the rim. The basket counted, Oltmans was fouled, and he made the layup to hand the Bobcats a 22-21 lead. Western Dubuque’s crowd bench and crowd erupted. What momentum W-SR had was now gone.
The Bobcats caught fire from there. Back-to-back 3-pointers by guard Nick Bryant and Johnson pushed the Bobcats ahead 28-21. Steege called a timeout in an attempt to disrupt the new flow with 4:52 remaining in the quarter.
“We just didn’t execute as well on defense in the second half as we did in the first half, and they made a lot of open shots from 3 in the second half,” W-SR junior Hogan Hansen said. “They went on run basically right away, and we just couldn’t get (momentum) back.”
Western Dubuque took off from there and used a 20-5 run to build a 37-26 lead entering the fourth quarter.
The Bobcats outscored the Go-Hawks 20-11 in the final frame. Johnson led the Bobcats with 17 points – 12 of those came in the second half. Burks posted a team-high 13 points for the Go-Hawks, while Newsom recorded 12. Senior Jacob Kruse finished with five points.
“It’s disappointing to lose a game where you feel like you could’ve won,” Steege said. “I don’t think the final score’s a good indicator of the type of game it was. We were in control for two-and-a-half quarters, and those things happen. We knew they were a big momentum team. We knew their capability of knocking down shots. They made some huge shots at some big moments for them and got the momentum on their home court, and that’s a really hard thing to overcome.”
WESTERN DUBUQUE 58,
W-SR 37
Waverly-Shell Rock …. 10 9 7 11 – 37
Western Dubuque ..…. 10 7 20 21 – 58
W-SR: Farmer 3, Ramker 2, Davis 0, Marsh 0, Hansen 2, Kruse 5, Luck 0, Newsom 12, Burks 13, DeBower 0, Carpenter 0, Kelderman 0.
Western Dubuque: Baumhover 14, Bryant 6, DeSollar 2, Oltmanns 6, Siegert 0, Ingalsbe 1, Schute 8, Lenstra 0, Johnson 17, Griner 3, Kennedy 0, Gehl 0, Althaus 0.