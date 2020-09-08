There are a pair of updates to the pocket park behind the Big Six building, located in the 90 block of East Bremer Avenue.
Recently, a Lyman Whitaker Double Helix wind sculpture was installed park just south of City Hall. This addition to the park was made possible by a grant received from the Bremer County Community Foundation.
The art piece will be illuminated at night for added aesthetic. This particular area has a lot of foot and vehicle traffic. The sculpture draws attention to this unique area and provides an eye-catching piece of art for the community.
Another addition to the park is a memorial bench installed in memory of Dave Schmalz. This is just one of several memorial benches that have been installed this year.
The other new memorial bench locations include an outlook along Cedar Lane and along First Street Northwest near Water Street Grill. Two additional memorial benches will be placed soon in South Riverside Park and along the Rail Trail.
These benches are a nice way to honor the memory of loved ones and provide opportunities to sit and enjoy the beautiful Waverly scenery.