The members of the Big 4 unit of the Iowa Retired School Personnel Association will be will be meeting Wednesday, March 18, at the Charles City NIACC location, 200 Harwood Drive. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.
Doris Montag, a freelance curator of historical displays, will present her collection of early schoolhouse artifacts. Doris is coming from the Iowa City Area. A business session will follow.
The Iowa Retired School Personnel Association welcomes all retired school employees from any public or non-public Iowa educational institution. In addition, an Associate membership is open to anyone who supports education including any current school personnel. For more information, please check our Facebook page at Big 4 IRSPA.