WASHINGTON – Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, met with the Bigelow family of Denver, Iowa, during their visit to Washington, D.C., last week.
“I enjoyed visiting with the Bigelow family today,” Grassley said. “I’m always happy to meet with Iowans while they’re in our nation’s capital and answer their questions and listen to any concerns.”
The Bigelows spoke with Grassley about their experience with in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic and education around the state.
Grassley makes it a priority to meet with Iowans visiting Washington, D.C., in addition to meetings in Iowa, including holding at least one Q&A in every county every year. While in the nation’s capital, Grassley sets aside at least two hours each day to meet with Iowans.
He encourages Iowans to write him or visit one of his offices regarding questions or concerns they have with the federal government. Meetings can be scheduled with Grassley at http://www.grassley.senate.gov/contact/request-meeting.