In cooperation with Waverly Newspapers, the Waverly Area Partnership for Healthy Living (WAPHL), will present an article on health each month.
Biking season is upon us! It is one of the best ways to stay in shape, see the sights, save money on gas and reduce pollution.
Did you know?
• Over 60% of childhood bicycle-related fatalities happen on small neighborhood roads, within a single mile of home.
• A bicycle helmet reduces the risk of serious head and brain injury by 85 to 88%.
Talk with children about bike helmets and bike safety. Bumps and bruises heal, but a head injury can be forever.
Kids learn by example, so set a good one by always wearing a helmet every time you go biking. Bike helmets are the single most effective safety device for reducing head injury and death from biking mishaps.
10 Tips for Safe Bike Riding:
1) Check your brakes, tire pressure and chain before you start.
2) Wear your helmet properly — never ride without one. Learn more at: https://bit.ly/3gLGaFa
3) Be visible. Wear light and bright colors during the day. At night, use a headlight and taillight, and wear white or reflective clothing.
4) Always give cars and pedestrians the right of way.
5) Do not weave in and out of parked cars.
6) Always stop and check traffic before riding into the street.
7) Obey all traffic signs and signals.
8) Always use hand signals.
9) Ride on the right side of the street.
10) Always be alert and pay attention — watch for traffic and obstacles.