An avid biker’s memory will be honored Saturday afternoon with a fitting tribute — the dedication of a bike shelter.
Shell Rock Mayor Larry Young will cut the red ribbon as he opens the Gary “Doc” Holiday Bike Shelter, just outside Shell Rock City Hall at 802 N. Public Road.
Named after one of Shell Rock’s popular mayors, Gary “Doc” Holiday, the shelter is located at the trailhead of the Rolling Prairie Trail, the 21-mile stretch which is built over the former railroad connecting Shell Rock to Clarksville. The entry point located a quarter mile North of Iowa Highway 3 on County Road T-63, with further extensions planned in the future as funding permits.
Young said the bike shelter was funded by private donations and a $9,000 grant, and city crews did the work building it. The shelter features a bike repair and air station, unique in Butler County, as well as covered picnic tables and nearby bathrooms.
An open house will kick off the dedication at noon, and at 2 p.m. Young and Mike Miner, the executive director of Butler County Conservation, will make brief remarks.
The first 100 people to arrive will receive a free gift.
“I will be discussing partnerships, how the trail looked in the past and the process of expansion in the future, including expanding it to Dumont, Franklin County, as well as several corridors surrounding the Rolling Prairie Trail,” Miner said in an interview with Waverly Newspapers.
Open daily from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m, the Rolling Prairie Trail is a scenic stretch, which offers rare glimpses of diverse wildlife, and minimum elevation changes along the route.
The cities of Allison and Bristow also have points of entry to the trail, with parking, restrooms, and kiosks with maps and further information available on site.
Robyn Holden, one of the organizers of the open house, has been coordinating behind the scenes to put this event together, and is very happy with the process thus far.
Generous donations in memory of Gary “Doc” Holiday paved the way for the bike shelter.
“Doc” Holiday, a long-time mayor of Shell Rock, and passed away May 21, 2018, at Mayo Clinics in Rochester, Minnesota. He was 76.
“Doc” was born on Dec. 22, 1941, and raised in Pittsburgh, where he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1960 before serving in the United States Navy for four years.
While stationed in San Diego, Gary met, and married Julia Beem, according to his obituary.
The couple would later move to Shell Rock, Julia’s hometown.
Holiday graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, before working at Carnation in Waverly until 1971. He also worked for State Farm as an insurance agent for 46 years before retiring.
“Doc” served on the Shell Rock City Council for numerous years as well.
“I’m pretty sure that this bike trail is the only one with bike repair, and air replacement stations in Butler County,” Holden told Waverly Newspapers, “so I encourage everyone to come out, and enjoy it.”