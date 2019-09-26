Bill Witt, local photographer and author, will be featured at the next edition of the Hartman Reserve Second Sunday Speaker Series on Sunday, Oct. 13.
Bill is well-known for his appreciation and knowledge of the prairie ecosystem. He will share select photos from his portfolio as well as some science and wisdom about winged creatures found in a prairie. The event starts at 2 p.m. in the Community Room at the Hartman Reserve Interpretive Building.
Bill’s award-winning writing and photos have published in The Iowan, Smithsonian Guides to Natural America, the Nature Conservancy, Sierra Club, Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation and other publications. Two books are credited to him, “Enchanted By Prairie” (2009) and “A Field Guide to Iowa’s Native Orchids” (2006).
The 2nd Sunday Speaker Series features a different speaker on the second Sunday of each month on various topics related to natural resources. No registration is required for this hour-long event and there is no cost, but donations are welcomed. The entrance to Hartman Reserve Interpretive Center is located at 657 Reserve Dr. in Cedar Falls. To receive monthly Hartman program info visit http://bit.ly/2LCwIaR.