In separate actions, a state senator and a state representative have introduced bills to stop the practice of suspending driver’s licenses or traveling privileges for unpaid child support,
Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, has introduced Senate File 2237, and Rep. Mary Lynn Wolfe, D-Clinton, has introduced House Files 2006 and 2010, all of which are pending committee assignment. The bills have support from the Families United Action Network.
Currently, the practice of suspending driver’s licenses inhibits the ability to work and/or find work when sanctioned, and it does not help promote payments of fines and fees.
The purpose of this proposed change is to amend the Iowa Code which currently is counterproductive in that it results in the lessened ability to find work, as well as the ability to maintain work for those already employed. In rural communities, which includes a significant portion of Iowa, decent employment is found in the more metropolitan areas of the state.
Amending the Iowa Code will allow people to search for work, to maintain employment needed to pay the child support in question, and stop making payee’s into criminals for matters that do not reflect driving ability or public safety, according to a FUAN statement.