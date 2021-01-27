Waverly voters might remember the at-large Waverly City Council special election of December 2013 or the mayoral race in 2017, both of which came down to runoffs because write-ins led to no one getting the 50%-plus-one-vote margin to win.
In those cases, now-former At-Large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein and now-former Mayor Dean Soash earned their respective victories the second time around. However, one current member of the City Council thinks he has a solution to have city offices filled with just one trip to the ballot box.
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen, who also is a math professor at Wartburg College, came up with what he called a “wild idea” while teaching a class called the Mathematics of Democracy. He told his colleagues during council member comments at the end of Monday’s study session on Zoom about a different way to vote and how he thinks it could be applied here.
He referred to the ranked-choice voting (RCV) system currently used by the state of Maine, as well as the city of Minneapolis. He called it “instant runoff voting,” or IRV.
“This is where instead of just voting for one candidate, and then if nobody gets a majority, you take the top two candidates and have a runoff, this allows you to create a preference ballot, where you say who your first, second, third choice candidates are and so on,” Birgen said, “and you can have an instant runoff.
“If no candidate has the majority, then you can remove the candidate with the fewest votes, and have an instant runoff based on that preference ballot.”
A web search found that five states used the system – Alaska, Hawaii, Kansas, Wyoming and Nevada – for the Democratic primaries in 2020. Also, Alaska will implement RCV in 2022 for its primary elections with the top two regardless of party advancing to the general election.
Additionally, cities in California, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington state have a form of RCV. No city in Iowa uses the method.
“I would like our city staff to research, can it be implemented in Waverly with our existing technology?” Birgen asked. “I know we have our optical scan readers that we use for counting votes. I know that the company that runs those; is there software that we can simply convert from our voting technique currently … do the forms exist where we can switch over to instant runoff voting?”
He said eliminating the need for having a traditional runoff election would save the city money.
“If we have an election with multiple candidates, and no one gets a majority, and we have to have a runoff, this IRV voting would save us that added expense,” Birgen concluded.
“I would direct the city staff to research is this feasible, can we do it with our existing technology? Is there going to be a huge financial outlay if we’re going to do this? Can we do it in Iowa?”