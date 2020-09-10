Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Colton Joseph Kuehn

 Michelle Stricker photo

Colton Joseph Kuehn was born Aug. 1, 2020, at Waverly Health Center to parents Kylie and Randy Kuehn.

Colton weighed in at 6 pounds, 4.9 ounces, and measured 19½ inches long.