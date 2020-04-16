Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Kelby Burkle

Congratulations Annette Lantow and Blake Burkle of Plainfield on the birth of your daughter Kelby Ann Burkle.

Born March 30, 2020, at the Waverly Health Center.