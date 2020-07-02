Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Gladys Bergman is celebrating her 85th birthday on July 10 with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to Clarksville Community Nursing Home, 115 N Hilton, Clarksville, IA 50619.