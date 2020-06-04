Eileen Bodeker is having a birthday on June 9. As an active member of the Waverly community, you may remember her as the office manager of the Rohlf Clinic, a Girl Scout leader, a member of St Paul’s Church, the Bremer County American Heart Association board president, or a member of the Heritage Days committee (grand marshal with husband, Bill in 1999).
Waverly, as her ancestor Wm. P. Harmon named it, has always been a special place for her and will always be home. A move to Omaha in 2009 allowed her to be closer to family.
Let’s help her celebrate her 96th Birthday with a card sent to: Eileen Bodeker, 16227 Elm St., Omaha, NE 68130-1818.