Veryl Buchholz is having a birthday.
Help him celebrate his 80th birthday May 1 with a card shower.
Please send cards to: Veryl Buchholz, P.O. Box 138, Tripoli, IA 50676.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 50F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: April 27, 2021 @ 11:12 am
Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 67F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
