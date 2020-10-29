Maurice Campbell will celebrate his 98th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Maurice lives at Linden Place, Bartels Retirement Community. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a gathering is not possible at this time. Best wishes are coming to Maurice from his family: son Stephen (Glenda) Campbell, of Winfield, Kansas, daughter Sandra (Douglas) Sander, of Johnston, also from his six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Before retiring Maurice was employed by Chicago and Northwestern Railroad located in Oelwein. In his leisure time, Maurice enjoyed his golf outings, walking and reading and time spent with his family. As a World War II veteran, he was selected to visit Washington, D.C., as a member of the Western Iowa Honor Flight, May 5, 2009. Maurice is a member of the American Legion, of Waverly, and Trinity United Methodist Church, in Waverly.
Birthday greeting for Maurice can be mailed to: Maurice Campbell 1802 Fifth Ave. NW, Apt. 206, Waverly, IA 50677.