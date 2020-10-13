Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Verla Leisinger will be celebrating her 85th birthday Oct. 15.

Her family will hold a card shower for her. Cards can be mailed to her at 1811 Larrabee Ave., Waverly, IA 50677.