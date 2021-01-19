Happy 90th birthday, Elsie N. Dean.
Born Jan. 29, 1931, she will be 90 years old. Elsie was born on Benders Mounds between Parsons and Cherry Vale, located in southeast Kansas.
She was married Feb. 18, 1951, to Bill Dean, and in 1964, Bill and Elsie moved to Waverly, to be in partnership with Arnold Hexom to run Waverly Sale Company, home of the Waverly Midwest Horse Sale.
Please send birthday card wishes in care of Elsie Dean, 350 15th Ave. NW, Waverly, IA 50677.
From your family, Sharon Beyer and family, and Ron Dean and family.