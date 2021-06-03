Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Charlie’s 80!

Help Charlie Dreier Celebrate his 80th birthday June 9 with a card shower.

Send cards to 1123 Bach Drive, Waverly, IA 50677.

Tags

Trending Food Videos