Charlie’s 80!
Help Charlie Dreier Celebrate his 80th birthday June 9 with a card shower.
Send cards to 1123 Bach Drive, Waverly, IA 50677.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$5.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$35.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$64.00
|for 365 days
|3-Months
|$15.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest local and national news.
Sunshine and a few clouds. High 86F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunny. Hot. High 93F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind: W @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 28%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 23%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 23%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 24%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 24%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 24%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 26%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 29%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 34%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 79°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 36%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 43%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi