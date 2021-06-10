Marian Dunleavy will celebrate her 90th birthday on Friday, June 18 with a family gathering at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community at Waverly, Iowa.
Marian was born at Waterloo, Iowa, on June 18, 1931, to Howard and Lila Dunlap, the oldest of seven children. She graduated from Denver High School in May 1949 as the Salutatorian of her class.
On August 26, 1951, Marian married Robert Dunleavy. Their three children include Mary (Paul) Bolte, of Sumner, Iowa; Lois (Mark) Finanger, of Decorah, Iowa; and John (Sarah) Dunleavy, of Denver, Iowa. Marian and Robert have 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Marian and Robert are the owners of The Dunleavy Dairy Farm located at 1903 Ivanhoe St., Waverly, Iowa.
Cards and birthday wishes may be mailed to: Marian Dunleavy, Room 169, Woodland Terrace, c/o Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, Iowa, 50677.