Gertrude Fegley will turn 100 on Aug. 27.
Gertrude is a longtime Waverly resident, a former elementary teacher in Shell Rock and Tripoli, and a charter member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Gertrude’s family is planning a card shower and welcomes any of Gertrude’s friends or former students to send a card or letter containing birthday well wishes and/or fond memories to her during the last week of August.
Cards or letters can be mailed to: Gertrude Fegley, Woodlawn Terrace – Room 119, 1922 Fifth Ave. NW, Waverly, IA 50677.