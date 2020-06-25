Audrey (DeBower) Freesemann of Allison will celebrate her 85th birthday on June 28.
Her family is planning a card shower in her honor. Audrey retired from Waverly Municipal Hospital with 30 years of services. You are welcome to send cards and birthday wishes to 1011 Seventh St., No. 7, Allison IA 50602.
Audrey’s family includes: the late Henry Freesemann, Keith and Sue Freesemann, Yorba Linda, California, Lois and the late Rod Silver, Dumont, Craig and Deb Freesemann, Waverly, Bruce and Lisa Freesemann, Altoona, Larry and Lisa Freesemann, Columbia, Missouri, and 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.