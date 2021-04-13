Happy birthday to Jim Mehmen, who will celebrate his 90th birthday April 17.
Jim has lived in Waverly 80 of those 90 years as his family moved here when he was 10 years old. He graduated from Waverly High School, served in the U.S. Army in Korea, married Jan Burman and raised his family here, worked for IPS/Mid American Energy for 38 years, wintered in Florida for 19 years and is now enjoying his retirement in Waverly with his wife, Jan.
Help him celebrate this special milestone by sending a card, giving him a call or stopping by to visit.