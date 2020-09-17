Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Arlyce Harms Heideman will be celebrating her 95th birthday on Sept. 23.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-house celebration is planned, but join with her in celebration via a card or note to Arlyce Heideman, 915 W. First St., Sumner, IA 50674.