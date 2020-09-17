Arlyce Harms Heideman will be celebrating her 95th birthday on Sept. 23.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-house celebration is planned, but join with her in celebration via a card or note to Arlyce Heideman, 915 W. First St., Sumner, IA 50674.
Arlyce Harms Heideman will be celebrating her 95th birthday on Sept. 23.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-house celebration is planned, but join with her in celebration via a card or note to Arlyce Heideman, 915 W. First St., Sumner, IA 50674.
