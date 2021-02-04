Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Shirley Heine

Turns 93

Shirley Heine will celebrate her 93rd birthday with a card shower.

Shirley is retired from the Bremer County Treasurer’s Office.

Her family includes Craig and Tonya Anderson, of Denver, Kathy and Vernon Sebilsky, of Waverly, and Chuck and Becky Anderson, of Kansas City.

Cards can be sent to: Shirley Heine, 2080 200th St., Waverly, IA 50677.

