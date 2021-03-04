Paul Homeister turns 75 on March 15.
Please honor him with a card sent to the following address: 1411 Easton Ave., Waverly, IA 50677.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$5.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$35.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$64.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest local and national news.
Lots of sunshine. High 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. High near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind: ESE @ 14mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 13mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: E @ 11mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: E @ 9mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 8mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: E @ 8mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: E @ 8mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi