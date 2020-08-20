Please help Ken Hundley celebrate his 80th birthday by sending him or calling him with best wishes.
Kenny was born Aug. 26, 1940, the first born of Leo and Frances Hundley. He was joined by two more brothers and two sisters. He started school at Finchford, and then attended country schools and graduated from Waverly in 1959.
In 1961, he married Edna Mae Moeller in Waverly, and they lived on the family farm and later moved to Janesville. He worked many years for Universal Industries in Cedar Falls and had his own small engine repair shop. He was on a stock car crew with his brother and cousins as the driver of No. 111.
In 1978, he and Edna Mae moved to Sumter, South Carolina, where they still reside.
Send birthday wishes to: 21 Radcliff Drive, Sumter, SC 29150.