Alfred Janssen will celebrate his 90th birthday Feb. 19, and his family would like to honor this special milestone with a card shower.
Al was born near Austinville, Iowa, in 1931 and graduated from Iowa State in 1958. He and his wife Kathy moved to Waverly in 1960. He was the very first salesman hired by United Suppliers, Inc., and worked with Elevators as a territory manager for 32 years. He retired in 1996.
Cards and special memories may be sent to: 1804 Fifth Ave. NW, Apt. 112, Waverly, IA 50677.