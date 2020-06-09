Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

On June 26, Don will be celebrating his 80th birthday. Please help us celebrate by sending him a birthday card.

Don Juhl. 1325 8th Ave., Marion, IA 52302