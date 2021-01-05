Harold Klossowsky is celebrating his 90th birthday with a card shower. He would enjoy reading any special memory as well.
Harold Rae Klossowsky was born Jan. 5, 1931 in New Hampton, Iowa, to Clarence and Mae (Wilson) Klossowsky. He attended New Hampton High School. At age 18, he enlisted in the Army in California, serving just over a year in active duty, then about 30 years with the Reserve and National Guard. He farmed north of New Hampton, then worked various jobs before moving to Waverly to work at Schield Bantam (later Koering and then Terex) for many years, retiring in 1993.
He married Janine Selliger in 1951, and they had three daughters. They later divorced. On Jan. 7, 1995, he married Patty Gors, and they will celebrate 26 years Jan. 7.
His family includes three daughters, Denise (Bob, deceased) Bitler, of Albany, Illinois, Valerie Klossowsky (deceased) and Michele Klossowsky, of Lakewood, Colorado; two grandchildren, Paul (Staci) Hardison, of Clinton, Iowa, and Scott Hardison, of Albany, Illinois, six great-grandchildren, Brooklyn (Tristan), Blake, Brianna, and Payton Hardison, Devin Hurdles and Isaac Applebee, and one great-grandchild, Lorelei Spooner.
Cards may be send to 217 Fifth St. NW, Waverly, IA 50677.