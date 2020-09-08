Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Joan Kratchmer will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Monday, Sept. 14 with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to her at the Clarksville Nursing Home 115 N. Hilton St., P.O. Box 159, Room 112, Clarksville, IA 50619.