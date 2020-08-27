Jim Lynch is a resident of Waverly and will be 87 years old on Aug. 26.
He is married to Dixie Lynch and has three children Jim Lynch, of Waverly, Joan Litterer, of Cedar Falls, and Jane Lynch, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Jim was an avid golfer in his days and enjoys spending time with his family and reading. He has been a mentor to numerous young men and women and is a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church.
If you are so inclined to wish Jim a Happy Birthday you may send cards to: Jim Lynch, Post Office Box 126, Waverly, IA 50677.