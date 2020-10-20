Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Help us celebrate Marcia Meyer’s 100th birthday on Oct. 28 by sending a card to: Marcia Meyer – Room 271, Woodland Terrace, 1922 Fifth Ave. NW, Waverly, Iowa. 50677

Marcia’s children, Joel, Liz, Bill and Tom, plus their spouses and Liz’s family will make a visit to Waverly for a quiet/Covid type of celebration on the weekend of Oct. 23-24. Weather and COVID restrictions during that week/weekend will determine to what extent they will be able to visit with her. Tom and family will be unable to attend due to travel/quarantining restrictions.