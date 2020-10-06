Gary E. Miller of Shell Rock will be celebrating his 80th birthday Oct. 11, 2020.
Gary was born Oct. 11, 1940, in Waverly and graduated in 1958 from Waverly High School. He was united in marriage to Betty (Jacobs) Miller on Oct. 16, 1960. Betty passed away in October 2012.
Gary and Betty had three children: Mark Miller, of Plainfield, Kevin (Kim) Miller, of Waverly, and Kendra (Brett) Knowlton, of New Hampton. Gary is the proud grandfather of seven grandchildren: Jordan Miller, of Waverly, Garret Miller, of San Antonio, Texas, Jentry Miller, of Waverly, Tanner Knowlton, of Waterloo, Adam Miller, of Waverly, Bailey Knowlton, of Cedar Falls, and Evan Knowlton, of New Hampton.
If you’d like to help Gary celebrate, please send a card or well wishes to P.O. Box 159, Shell Rock, IA 50670. He would love to hear from all of you.