Edith Morrill is turning 95! Her birthday is Sunday, Feb. 28.
Help us celebrate her with a card shower. Please send cards to 920 Second Ave. SW, Waverly, IA 50677.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$5.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$35.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$64.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest local and national news.
Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. High 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi