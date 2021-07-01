Myrna Kay (Jacobs) Mueller will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower and family dinner.
She was born July 8, 1941, at home in rural Butler County to Herman and Linda Jacobs. She is the oldest of four girls.
Myrna graduated in 1959 from Plainfield High School. She married Eldean Mueller on July 22, 1962. He died May 4, 2017.
Myrna worked at Lutheran Mutual before marriage and at Carnation/Nestlé after marriage until retirement.
Her six children and their spouses are: Mitchell and Ann Mueller, of Waverly, Marlea and Loren Van Raden, of Plainfield, Marcella and Lawain Biermann, of Tripoli, Matthew and Lisa Mueller, of Plainfield, Marisa and Jason Hansen, of Nashua, and the late Michael Mueller. There are 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Mail greetings to 1179 Garden Ave. Plainfield, IA 50666.