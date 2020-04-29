May 1 will be a tough birthday for Don Bonzer, of Shell Rock.
He will be turning 75.
He was hoping to mark the milestone with his twin brother, Ron.
Sadly, Ron passed away on Nov. 10.
To uplift Don’s spirits, the family, including Ron’s wife of 54 years, Shirley, and his daughters, Ann Seggerman and Pam Turner, will be hosting a birthday parade.
The family is asking community members to decorate their vehicle with balloons and banners.
Stay in your vehicle (we don’t want to infect him on his special day,” Shirley warns. “Throw cards and gifts on his lawn. “
The group plans to meet in the school parking lot (by the boat dock) at 6:45 p.m. and organize his birthday parade. More information is on Shirley’s Facebook page or by calling 319-269-7772. Don’s address is 107 E. Prospect on corner of Prospect and Cherry across form funeral home in Shell Rock