Helen Platte

Turns 93 Feb. 8

Helen Platte will celebrate her 93rd birthday Feb. 8 with a card shower.

Helen Buhrow was born in Waverly on Feb. 8, 1928. She married Harlan Platte on Feb. 5, 1949.

Helen has lived in Waverly her entire life. Helen worked at Rohlf Clinic and is a wonderful and devoted mother to her three children.

Cards may be sent to 309 Fifth Ave. SW, Waverly.

