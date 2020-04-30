Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Bernard Schrage

Celebrating 90th birthday

Card shower will be held in honor of Bernard Schrage’s 90th birthday on May 6.

Greetings may be sent to: Bernard Schrage, 1839 Fairview Ave., Waverly IA 50677