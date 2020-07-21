Violet Schuldt will celebrate her 90th birthday in Tripoli.
She was born Aug. 1, 1930, near Readlyn to John and Louisa Tiedt on the family farm. Violet was married Feb. 2, 1947, to Lorraine Schuldt, at St. Matthew’s Church, Readlyn. Their family is Sharon (Loren) Sommerfelt, of Sumner, Larry (deceased) and Val Schuldt, of Waverly, and Judi (Mike) Tripolino, of Denver, along with 12 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 700 Third St. SW, Tripoli, IA 50676.