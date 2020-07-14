Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Happy Birthday to Gloria Siggelkor.

She will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Saturday, July 18 with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to:

Gloria Siggelkor

Bartels Lutheran Community

1922 Fifth Ave. NW

Waverly, IA 50677