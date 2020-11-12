Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Gordon Walters Sr.

Gordon Walters Sr. will celebrate his 80th birthday Nov. 15.

 Courtesy photo

We are celebrating with a card shower. Please help us wish him a happy birthday by sending him a card to 106 Cedar Drive, Waverly IA 50677.